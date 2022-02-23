A coordinated staff uniform is the perfect way for your customers to promote their business — check out our selection of brandable options from top industry brands

Henbury’s unisex Hicool Performance T-Shirt comes in a slim fit with a self-fabric collar and cuffs. Made from the brand’s moisture-wicking Hicool polyester fabric, it’s suitable for embroidery, plus sublimation and vinyl print for a personalised finish.

Russell Europe’s Authentic Sweat has a 100% cotton face, which is perfect for decoration. Designed in a straighter cut for a modern look, the soft sweat jacket features set-in sleeves and side seams, plus a herringbone neck tape for extra comfort and stability.

Regatta Professional says the Ablaze Softshell Jacket is ready for rebranding with embroidery, as well as vinyl, screen and transfer print. Made from a three-layer fabric, the logo-free jacket is warm-backed and breathable, and has a waterproof finish.

The Ladies Pro Polo from Pro RTX comes with twin-needle stitching for extra durability, while offering all-day comfort. The ready-to-brand polo shirt is made from a 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric blend in a feminine fit.

From Result Genuine Recycled, the Black Compass Padded Softshell Gilet is now made using recycled polyester, using an average equivalent of six one-litre plastic bottles per garment. The lightweight, breathable gilet has a chevron padded body with contrast-colour YKK zips, and is both windproof and showerproof.

New from Beechfield’s Patch collection, the Recycled Original Patch Beanie is made from 100% certified recycled polyester, equivalent to approximately 2.5 post-consumer plastic bottles. Its breathable, double-layer knit design includes a simple cuff with a cotton twill patch suitable for decoration.

Continental Clothing’s unisex aprons include a classic full-length barman’s apron with a bib, neck strap and a large double pocket, and short-length waiter’s apron with a large double pocket. Made from a heavyweight woven twill for a smooth surface, both styles are suitable for embroidery, as well as DTG and screen printing. The brand’s EarthPositive aprons in black and white are made from 100% organic cotton, while its Salvage natural (undyed) aprons are 60% GRS recycled cotton/40% GRS recycled polyester.

Snickers Workwear’s FlexiWork collection is made from body-mapping designs to ensure excellent freedom of movement when working on site. The range includes waterproof jackets, fleeces, T-shirts and hoodies, plus its Work Trousers, which are made from a durable, stretch, rip-stop fabric designed to be longer lasting.

