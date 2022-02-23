A coordinated staff uniform is the perfect way for your customers to promote their business — check out our selection of brandable options from top industry brands
Henbury’s unisex Hicool Performance T-Shirt comes in a slim fit with a self-fabric collar and cuffs. Made from the brand’s moisture-wicking Hicool polyester fabric, it’s suitable for embroidery, plus sublimation and vinyl print for a personalised finish.
Regatta Professional says the Ablaze Softshell Jacket is ready for rebranding with embroidery, as well as vinyl, screen and transfer print. Made from a three-layer fabric, the logo-free jacket is warm-backed and breathable, and has a waterproof finish.
From Result Genuine Recycled, the Black Compass Padded Softshell Gilet is now made using recycled polyester, using an average equivalent of six one-litre plastic bottles per garment. The lightweight, breathable gilet has a chevron padded body with contrast-colour YKK zips, and is both windproof and showerproof.
New from Beechfield’s Patch collection, the Recycled Original Patch Beanie is made from 100% certified recycled polyester, equivalent to approximately 2.5 post-consumer plastic bottles. Its breathable, double-layer knit design includes a simple cuff with a cotton twill patch suitable for decoration.
Continental Clothing’s unisex aprons include a classic full-length barman’s apron with a bib, neck strap and a large double pocket, and short-length waiter’s apron with a large double pocket. Made from a heavyweight woven twill for a smooth surface, both styles are suitable for embroidery, as well as DTG and screen printing. The brand’s EarthPositive aprons in black and white are made from 100% organic cotton, while its Salvage natural (undyed) aprons are 60% GRS recycled cotton/40% GRS recycled polyester.
Snickers Workwear’s FlexiWork collection is made from body-mapping designs to ensure excellent freedom of movement when working on site. The range includes waterproof jackets, fleeces, T-shirts and hoodies, plus its Work Trousers, which are made from a durable, stretch, rip-stop fabric designed to be longer lasting.