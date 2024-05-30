Uniform Express is building on its close relationships with its garment factories in Sri Lanka by supporting the education of the workers’ children.

Based in Banbury in Oxfordshire, the workwear company has agreed to sponsor 390 children of workers at its New Universe Corporate Clothing (NUCC) factories in Sri Lanka.

The sponsorship will provide each child with a schoolbag and all their textbooks for the next year.

Anthony Beavis, managing director of Uniform Express, said: “As a company, Uniform Express works hard to make sure that the uniforms and corporate wear we create, and supply, are from sustainable fabric sources and manufactured through sustainable processes.

“We are committed to, and proud of, our longstanding and close relationship with our producers in Sri Lanka and are very keen to support community initiatives like this.

“We all know how important education is in improving the life-chances of the next generation and we hope our sponsorship will make a difference.”

Uniform Express designs, manufactures and supplies managed corporate uniform solutions to over 500 companies across a wide range of sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, passenger transport and financial services.

uniformexpress.co.uk