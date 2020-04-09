The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has announced the launch of its latest survey to find how the coronavirus is affecting individuals and companies in the fashion and textile industry.

“We very much want to hear how the covid-19 situation is affecting you, your team and your business.

“We have prepared a short survey to help us give an accurate and up-to-date view of how coronavirus is affecting our industry, to feed into government directly and via other business organisations, such as the Confederation of British Industry (CBI),” explains the UKFT.

“The fashion and textile industry has always proved to be extremely resilient and now is the time for us all to work closely together to support and sustain each other.

“The power of our individual and collective actions, and the support and compassion we show to each other, will offer our businesses a unique advantage as we deal with this unprecedented situation.”

Take the survey at imagesmag.uk/UKFTSurvey

The UKFT said it will treat any information provided in the survey as commercial in confidence, and will not share individual responses. However, by completing the survey, you consent to allow UKFT to share the combined results with UK government, the CBI and other relevant organisations for covid-19-related lobbying purposes.

www.ukft.org