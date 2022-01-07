The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) is calling on business leaders in garment and textile manufacturing to tell Government about skills and labour needs.

It has launched an online consultation seeking responses to questions that will help the UKFT to build an accurate picture of the current landscape.

It is looking at the various challenges around recruitment, labour and skills shortages caused by Brexit, apprenticeships, and whether there is a need for workers from overseas to fill the skills gaps.

The findings will be fed into a report on the skills and labour challenges in the UK fashion and textile manufacturing sector which will go to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The consultation is part of a cross-government approach, driven by Number 10, to provide policy-makers with key information about the labour markets and skills requirements in the UK.

Since 2017, the UKFT has been the sector skills body for the UK fashion and textiles industry, including the garment decoration sector.

Take the UKFT survey at ukft.org/survey-skills-labour-challenges.