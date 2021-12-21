The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) is seeking the views of employers and people working in the apparel and textiles sector for a review of apprenticeships in Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is examining the Fashion & Textiles L2 and L3 Apprenticeship Frameworks, how they match job roles, and whether they need updating or restructuring.

The frameworks cover training across a wide range of job roles, from sewing machinists and garment technologists to materials cutters, textile operatives and technicians.

The results will be used to assess whether the current model needs to be aligned to the specific needs of the industry and the relevant government strategy.

UKFT is the largest network for fashion and textile companies in the UK, bringing together designers, manufacturers, suppliers, agents and retailers to promote their businesses and their industry in the UK and internationally.

Its consultation is now open, with responses needed by 7 January 2022. They can be submitted via a survey on UKFT’s website.

