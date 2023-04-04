Textile industry body UKFT has launched a new platform promoting careers in the UK fashion and textile industry.

UKFT Futures allows users to explore opportunities and find their path within the industry, from apprenticeships to setting up their own business.

Developed with the support of the Textile Livery Group, it features statistics and information to illustrate why a career in the textile industry is a good option.

It provides users with stories and profiles from across the industry, with information on sub-sectors and job roles such as sewing machinist and weaver. It also offers specialist guides and resources to help users to find their path into the industry.

The new platform is aimed at new entrants, people wishing to progress their career or find a new direction, those wishing to turn a hobby into a career, and parents, career advisers and educators.

The UKFT Futures community can sign up to receive regular newsletters, supported by social media activity, highlighting opportunities within the sector alongside wider information, advice and guidance.

It aims to attract new talent into the industry by helping businesses and training providers promote opportunities to the UKFT Futures community. These may include jobs, apprenticeships, internships or other vocational training opportunities.

UKFT will promote UKFT Futures and the industry across the UK at a series of physical, regional careers fairs this autumn. Employers and training providers will be encouraged to promote local job and training opportunities alongside the regional events.

In collaboration with industry and key partners, the platform will continue to grow, new content will keep being created and opportunities across the industry promoted.

Adam Mansell, CEO of UKFT, said: “This exciting new platform represents a great opportunity for the industry to showcase the amazing things it does and the brilliant range of careers within it.”

www.ukftfutures.org