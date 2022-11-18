The Government has delayed introduction of the UK’s replacement of the EU’s CE product safety mark by two years.

The UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking was created for UK businesses to show that products comply with UK product safety regulations. It was due to become mandatory by 31 December 2022 after two previous postponements.

However, business secretary Grant Shapps this week announced that the CE marking will continue to be recognised in the UK for two more years, giving businesses until 31 December 2024 to prepare for the UKCA marking.

Until then, businesses can still use the UKCA marking if they choose to. In Northern Ireland, it is UKNI.

The Government blamed the latest delay on “the difficult economic conditions created by post-pandemic shifts in demand and supply alongside Putin’s war in Ukraine and the associated high energy prices”, adding that it did not want to “burden business with the requirement to meet the original deadline”.

Visit www.gov.uk/guidance/using-the-ukca-marking for the latest on UKCA.