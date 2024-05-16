The number of facilities certified with the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) in the UK continues to grow as a new version is rolled out.

The annual report from Global Standard, the non-profit that manages GOTS, revealed that the number of certified operators in the UK increased to 112 in 2023, a rise of 6%.

This matched a 6% increase in the UK market for organic textiles to £100 million, revealed in the Soil Association Certification’s Organic Market Report.

The new report from Global Standard has been published after the introduction of GOTS Version 7.0 in March, encompassing compliance with new and upcoming supply chain regulations.

It has also introduced a six-step due diligence process and handbook to proactively identify, assess and mitigate adverse impacts throughout operators’ value chains.

Internationally, the 25 GOTS-approved certification bodies reported 14,676 certified facilities across 89 countries – growth of 8% compared to 2022.

Global Standard also pointed to the success of its continued partnership with UK Organic, formerly the Organic Trade Board, including promotion of GOTS during Organic Textile Week.

UK Organic found in a survey of 2,000 consumers in the UK that 70% would be less likely to purchase a brand that was seen to be greenwashing.

global-standard.org