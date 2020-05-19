The UK government has announced a new UK global tariff regime, which will be applied to products imported into the UK from 1 January 2021.

The tariffs will apply to imports from countries where the UK does not have a trade deal.

There are almost 1,200 tariff lines for the fashion and textile sector, explained the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT).

“Under the new regime, 67% of these will remain complete unchanged — virtually every single fashion line will remain at 12%, and the vast majority of yarns and fabrics will continue to attract an import duty of between 4-8%.”

Adam Mansell, CEO of the UKFT, commented: “UKFT campaigned vigorously against the last proposed UK tariff regime as it failed to provide UK manufacturers with a level playing field, and at the same time threatened to increase the amount of very cheap, disposable fashion imported from overseas.

“We welcome the new UK global tariff regime precisely as it addresses our two fundamental concerns.

“Our UK manufacturing base has received assurance that it can continue to trade on an equal footing, and while consumers will still be able to benefit from the duty free arrangements with countries such as Bangladesh, there is not going to be a huge influx of super cheap fashion with all the environmental damage that could entail.

“However, we also urge the government to reach a positive conclusion to the negotiations with the EU – a market that accounts for 76% of our exports and 35% our imports.”

www.ukft.org