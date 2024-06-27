This smart logo was embroidered onto workwear by Octagon Clothing in Lincoln for UBL/Hykeham Turf and Topsoil

The workwear is for two different businesses owned by the same person using both businesses’ logos, we embroidered them large on the back and then one on each chest, explained Jack Green, business leader at Octagon. 

“There are usually anything from 10-30 garments per order.

“The back embroidery takes 210 minutes to complete, so it’s a bit of a slow burner, but looks great afterwards!”

Octagon Clothing embroidered the Dover Waterproof Insulated Jacket (RG045) from Regatta Professional and the Pro T-Shirt (RX151) from Pro RTX

Octagon Clothing decorated the garments using Isacord embroidery threads

The company decorated the garments using its Brother PR-670 embroidery machines and Isacord threads. 

