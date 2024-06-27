This smart logo was embroidered onto workwear by Octagon Clothing in Lincoln for UBL/Hykeham Turf and Topsoil
The workwear is for two different businesses owned by the same person — using both businesses’ logos, we embroidered them large on the back and then one on each chest, explained Jack Green, business leader at Octagon.
“There are usually anything from 10-30 garments per order.
“The back embroidery takes 210 minutes to complete, so it’s a bit of a slow burner, but looks great afterwards!”
Octagon Clothing embroidered the Dover Waterproof Insulated Jacket (RG045) from Regatta Professional and the Pro T-Shirt (RX151) from Pro RTX.
The company decorated the garments using its Brother PR-670 embroidery machines and Isacord threads.