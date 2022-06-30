Two ways to love Ringspun!

They are a must in every summer range – high-quality T-shirts made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton.

Fruit of the Loom offers two great Ringspun T-shirts giving you two ways to enjoy the premium quality and softness of 100% ringspun cotton. You can choose from the Iconic 150 T (150 gsm) with its fashion fit, or the heavier-weight Ringspun Premium T (195 gsm), available in their classic fit.

All Ringspun T-shirts are made entirely ethically by Fruit of the Loom in their own production facility in Morocco – and they deliver exceptional decoration results.