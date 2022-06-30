Two ways to love Ringspun!
Enjoy the premium quality of 100% ringspun cotton this summer with a choice of two Ringspun T-shirts from Fruit of the Loom
They are a must in every summer range – high-quality T-shirts made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton.
Fruit of the Loom offers two great Ringspun T-shirts giving you two ways to enjoy the premium quality and softness of 100% ringspun cotton. You can choose from the Iconic 150 T (150 gsm) with its fashion fit, or the heavier-weight Ringspun Premium T (195 gsm), available in their classic fit.
All Ringspun T-shirts are made entirely ethically by Fruit of the Loom in their own production facility in Morocco – and they deliver exceptional decoration results.
A guide to Fruit of the Loom’s two Ringspun T-shirt icons…
The Iconic 150 T is the classic, whether it comes with the round crew neckline or as a V-neck. It combines a modern fashion fit with high fabric quality and is available in versatile styles for Men, Ladies, Kids and Girls.
The selection of colours and sizes leaves nothing to be desired either: whether in white, classic olive, red, neo mint, black or heather burgundy, this T-shirt made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton provides the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment.
With a fabric weight of 150 gsm, the airy T-shirt is perfect for warmer days.
The Iconic 150 T in a nutshell: Great quality, great price.
For those who like their Ringspun T-shirts a bit heavier yet with the same soft hand feel, Fruit of the Loom recommends the Ringspun Premium T.
It is made of 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton fabric and comes in a classic fit.
It’s available in styles for Men and Ladies in 15 brilliant colours.
This T-shirt is also highly durable and is designed to perform at repeat 60°C washing.
In short: The Ringspun Premium T stands for superior quality and exceptional value.
Get your free sample Ringspun Premium T-shirt today!
Feel the Ringspun quality for yourself and order here your free sample of Fruit of the Loom’s Ringspun Premium T in the colour 30 white.