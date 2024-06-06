According to Liz Woodhouse, those new to embroidering on beanies can find it tricky at first, with the stitches prone to sinking into the fabric.

Liz, who runs Embroidery Academy, which offers embroidery training, suggests two possible routes to beanie perfection: the first is to use a knockdown stitch, and the second is to use water-soluble topping. “A knockdown stitch is created as part of the design,” explains Liz.

“It is an open fill stitch in the same colour as the beanie’s fabric that sits behind the whole design – in this step-by-step we have used black.

“The knockdown stitch compresses the knitwear and creates a stable area for the design to sew onto, achieving a sharp clear result, even with fine detail. The downside is that it will increase the stitch count and take longer to run.

“Alternatively, you could use water-soluble topping. This is laid on top of the fabric then hooped; make sure it is nice and smooth before hooping. This too will compress the knit and give a smooth, stable area to sew onto. The downside to this is that there is a little more finishing needed to remove the topping. This can be ripped off or you can use a damp cloth or fine mist of water to dissolve the excess material.”

Below, Liz demonstrates both processes and how they can be used to achieve clear, high-quality embroidery.