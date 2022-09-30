Two heavyweights for Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T collection

The outstanding Iconic T-shirt collection is now joined by two premium heavyweights: the Ringspun Premium T and the Ladies Ringspun Premium T.

As of January 2023, these two Ringspun Premium T-shirts get new and iconic names: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T and Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T.

Even though the name changes, the T-shirts’ quality and features stay the same: both Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts are made of 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton fabric – perfect for

those who like their ringspun T-shirts a bit heavier yet with the same soft hand feel.