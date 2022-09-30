Two heavyweights for Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T collection
SPONSORED CONTENT
Premium soft-combed 100% ringspun cotton, modern fits, various styles and colours that are an ideal canvas for decoration: that’s Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T collection.
The outstanding Iconic T-shirt collection is now joined by two premium heavyweights: the Ringspun Premium T and the Ladies Ringspun Premium T.
As of January 2023, these two Ringspun Premium T-shirts get new and iconic names: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T and Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T.
Even though the name changes, the T-shirts’ quality and features stay the same: both Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts are made of 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton fabric – perfect for
those who like their ringspun T-shirts a bit heavier yet with the same soft hand feel.
Whereas the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T comes in a Classic Fit and is available in sizes S – 5XL, the Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T offers shaped side seams for a Feminine Fashion Fit and comes in sizes XS – 2XL.
Both premium T-shirt styles are available in 15 brilliant colours, such as Bottle Green, Red, Burgundy, Royal Blue, Navy or Fuchsia.
They are also highly durable and are designed to perform at repeat 60°C washing.
In short: the two Iconic heavyweights stand for superior quality and exceptional value – a great addition to Fruit of the Loom’s outstanding Iconic T collection.