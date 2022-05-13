Other features include a conveyor belt tracking system, an easy access heater bank and integrated heating element monitoring, which notifies the user on the screen if a heating element fails.

The Digi-Cure + promises “twice the airflow”, and has its exhaust on the edge of the machine to stabilise the temperature, adds Adelco.

“We’ve always concentrated on high airflow and efficient exhaust systems as the best medium for curing digital and screen inks with minimum effect to fabrics.

“The Digi-Cure + provides such curing standards, but at a more affordable price for those wanting an efficient dryer for curing all water-based, discharge and speciality textile inks,” says the company.

To keep the working environment clean, the Digi-Cure + comes with a built-in infeed/outfeed fume extraction system, and a slide-out air filter for easy cleaning (no replacement filters required).

It also features a new exhaust oil drip tray, located at the edge of the dryer for easy access and cleaning, plus tool-free removable side and top panels for easy access during maintenance.