Check out the most recent developments in drying and curing systems, from new platens and integrated heat presses to versatile conveyor dryers and entry-level calender presses
I-Sub: Monti Antonio 180T-1800
The Monti Antonio 180T-1800 calender is specially designed for continuous transfer printing onto cut pieces and roll-fed fabrics.
The model has a 1,600mm working width and is suitable for transfer printing, as well as the reactivation of inks directly printed onto textiles using a plotter.
The 180T-1800 features a touchscreen temperature control up to 230°C, as well as tension control for the printing material, printing paper and protection paper.
The calender is also supplied with a front preparation table, allowing the transfer/reactivation of both rolls and materials in piece.
Dae Ha UK: Lotus Heat Presses
Exclusively available in the UK and Ireland from Dae Ha UK, the Lotus heat press range offers small to industrial-size systems in manual, semi-automatic or pneumatic versions.
“With the use of different sized printing plates, or even a cap set on the ‘swap presses’, almost all jobs can be done with just one press,” says the company.
“By request, Lotus can also make individual presses and accessories according to your requirements.”
“Versatile, ergonomically friendly, extremely durable and virtually maintenance-free”, Lotus heat presses come with a two-year all parts warranty, adds Dae Ha UK, plus a 10-year warranty on the Mika-Tech smart heating technology.
Adelco: Digi-Cure + Conveyor Dryer
The Digi-Cure + all-electric hot air conveyor dryer offers an updated version of the Digi-Cure textile conveyor dryer, says Adelco.
“This solution is aimed at providing excellent curing ability for all textile ink systems, both digital and conventional, as well as transfers.”
The new conveyor dryer comes with a sophisticated HMI control panel interface with dryer fault diagnosis, plus an automatic digital belt speed in minutes and seconds.
Other features include a conveyor belt tracking system, an easy access heater bank and integrated heating element monitoring, which notifies the user on the screen if a heating element fails.
The Digi-Cure + promises “twice the airflow”, and has its exhaust on the edge of the machine to stabilise the temperature, adds Adelco.
“We’ve always concentrated on high airflow and efficient exhaust systems as the best medium for curing digital and screen inks with minimum effect to fabrics.
“The Digi-Cure + provides such curing standards, but at a more affordable price for those wanting an efficient dryer for curing all water-based, discharge and speciality textile inks,” says the company.
To keep the working environment clean, the Digi-Cure + comes with a built-in infeed/outfeed fume extraction system, and a slide-out air filter for easy cleaning (no replacement filters required).
It also features a new exhaust oil drip tray, located at the edge of the dryer for easy access and cleaning, plus tool-free removable side and top panels for easy access during maintenance.
Vastex International: Lo-E Dryer
The new Lo-E dryer cures DTG-printed inks and pretreatment, plus water-based screen printed inks and discharge, at high rates using 20% less energy than comparable dryers, says Vastex International.
“We engineered the Lo-E for printers who have limited amperage, and those who simply want to cut energy costs and carbon emissions.”
The Lo-E dryer is designed to cure up to 45 garments/hr printed with digital white ink at three minutes dwell time. At 1.5 minutes dwell time, it cures “up to 88 CMYK DTG garments/hr, 88 garments/hr with pretreatment only, or 88 garments/hr screen printed with water-based ink or discharge”.
Its modularity also enables users to quickly add one or multiple heating chambers and extend the conveyor belt, multiplying capacity in direct proportion to each heating chamber added, explains the company.
“Conveyor extensions can also be added to the front or back of the dryer to optimise loading and cooling/unloading of garments.”
The Lo-E dryer comes with a 76cm wide by 224cm long conveyor, plus two 61cm wide by 46cm deep high-efficiency infrared heaters. The height-adjustable heaters offer dual zone temperature control with a boost zone to quickly reach cure temperatures, and come with a 15-year warranty.
Secabo: Modular Cross Laser System
The new Modular Cross Laser System is designed to fit almost all of Secabo’s heat presses, says the company.
“The cross lasers help to ensure that everything is in the right place during the heat transfer process.
“This enables textiles and other objects, as well as transfer films and sublimation papers, to be positioned easily and reproducibly on the base plate.”
As a modular cross laser system, it can therefore be combined and expanded variably and as required, adds Secabo.
“As a tabletop version or attached directly to the heat press — with various holders and cross bars, with different rod lengths, and with basic and joint units — everything can be adapted to the workplace accordingly.”
The new Modular Cross Laser System also features a storage tray for storing small tools, such as cutters or scissors, as well as transfers.
Aeoon Technologies: Plus Systems with Integrated Heat Press
The new Plus systems offer an integrated heat press, enabling businesses to pre-, in-between- and after-press garments during the direct-to-garment printing process, says Aeoon.
“Pre- and in-between-pressing increases the print quality even further, while after-pressing makes for an even more pleasant hand-feel, and enables double-sided printing. Plus, there are no more aesthetically displeasing press marks.”
The new Plus feature is available for the Compact and Kyo systems — older Kyo models can be upgraded to a Kyo Plus; however, in some cases this might require a control upgrade, adds Aeoon.
“All Aeoon machines, not only the Plus models, will also now come with ‘crash prevention’, a simple but effective new feature that has been developed to protect print heads from crashing.”
For more dryer, calender and heat press options from leading suppliers, check out our May 2022 issue here