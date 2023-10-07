Staff from TuffStuff Workwear in Halesworth have raised more than £2,000 for charity in a 16-mile sponsored walk.

The TuffStuff Trekkers – Maggie Fleet, Rachel Ansell, Kimberlee Dyson and Cheryl-Marie Seaman-Culham – put their best foot forward for the hike from Lowestoft Pier to Southwold Pier in September.

They were walking to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and their efforts realised £2,085 for the charity.

“We all hugely enjoyed the challenge of the EACH Pier 2 Pier Suffolk 2023, it was tough but a really fun day raising money for a brilliant charity,” said customer services advisor Rachel.

The inaugural Pier 2 Pier Suffolk event took place on Saturday 2 September and was also sponsored by TuffStuff.

