Workwear specialist TuffStuff has partnered with speedway team Belle Vue Aces as its official workwear supplier.

The Suffolk-based brand, which is part of Castle Clothing, is to supply a range of apparel to the Aces, including bodywarmers, joggers, trousers and polo shirts, as well as its Elite Flyknit Safety Trainers.

“This collaboration represents an exciting chapter for TuffStuff, as it allows us to extend our reach into the thrilling world of speedway racing and we are incredibly proud to join forces with the club,” said MD Rob Ansell.

“At TuffStuff, we take immense pride in providing top-quality workwear that ensures ultimate durability and protection for hardworking individuals.

The partnership is set to last until the end of the 2024 season. Belle Vue CEO Mark Lemon said: “It has been a pleasure to deal with Rob and the team at Tuff Stuff and we are very excited to have them on board as one of our brilliant sponsors.

“As a family-owned business, their core values resonate with our own ethos as a family sport and we feel they are a perfect fit for Belle Vue Speedway.”

Rob added: “There couldn’t be a more fitting partnership than with Belle Vue Aces. Just like our rugged workwear, they exemplify resilience and grit in their pursuit of excellence.”

