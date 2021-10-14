Tuff Shop, a specialist in printed and embroidered workwear, has marked its 10th anniversary by opening a new retail site.

Originally founded by managing director Tim Banks in Wakefield in 2011, the business has expanded into a former cinema in in Woodlesford, south-east of Leeds, creating a new showroom covering 700 square metres for displaying its ranges.

With 20 employees, the business offers workwear, personal protective equipment and safety wear, offering customisation through embroidery and print. It offers brands such as Snickers, Blåkläder, Dewalt, Fristads, AWDis, Helly Hansen, Henbury Brands, Kustom Kit, Regatta and Scruffs.

The new shop opened in September, with a grand opening event featuring special guest Jamie Peacock, the Leeds-born rugby league star who played for the Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls and captained Great Britain and England at international level.

The event also featured special offers, giveaways and the “hang tuff” challenge offering the chance to win a Blåkläder head-to-toe workwear bundle worth £300.

tuffshop.co.uk