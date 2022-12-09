Schoolwear supplier Trutex has won a national award for its scheme for reusing school uniform and giving parents access to good-quality second-hand garments.

Its initiative, Re:Form by Trutex, which was introduced 18 months ago, won in the Circular Economy category at the MRW National Recycling Awards in London this week.

The expert judging panel, drawn from across the recycling sector, praised Re:Form, as “an outstanding new scheme and business model, for which there is demand and good uptake. This offers positive environmental and social benefits as well as great potential for further roll-out and development.”

Re:Form by Trutex was introduced to help tackle affordability and sustainability in schoolwear and was trialled selectively across the UK. The first of its kind, it works closely with retailers, schools and parents to provide the mechanics to donate used uniform, spread the cost of new uniform and give parents access to good-quality approved second-hand uniform.

Matthew Easter, group CEO of Trutex, picked up the award at the ceremony which was held at the Westminster Park Plaza in front of a 500-strong audience and hosted by TV and stand-up comedian Angela Barnes.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to have won a MRW National Recycling Award in recognition of our Re:Form initiative. We have been working to refine this programme for the past 18 months, allowing parents to gain access to a quality second hand uniform provision.

“It is important to us to work with all our partner retailers and schools to tackle sustainability in clothing as well as providing affordable, quality second-hand uniform that creates no stigma to the parents purchasing or students wearing the uniform.

“Winning the award is a reflection of the strength of the scheme and supports our efforts in tackling affordability and sustainability with quality uniform for the schoolwear market.”

With a 150-year heritage in high-quality garment production, Trutex supplies thousands of schools, retailers and parents with school uniform and sportswear across the UK and around the world.

With 20 categories, the MRW National Recycling Awards recognise excellence in sustainability and recycling projects. They are organised by recycling and waste management MRW.

https://www.reform.clothing/

https://www.trutex.com/