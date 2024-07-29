Schoolwear manufacturer Trutex has won an award for the durability of its uniforms, based on testing and consumer research.

The Lancashire-based group won the “Best Durability” gold award in the School Uniform Awards 2024 run by parenting website MadeForMums.

The MadeForMums team surveyed more than 1,000 people from its Top Testers Club and social media channels, asking parents questions about school uniform quality, fit and value for money.

Home testers were provided with products to wash and wear over a period of time and asked to monitor colour, shrinkage and staining.

Emily Longman-Wall, digital content producer at MadeforMums, commented: “Trutex offers very high-quality uniform that is durable, comfortable and fits very well. Although it is a more expensive option, if you can make the initial investment, then the quality is worth it and the uniform is sure to last.

“Congratulations to everyone at Trutex. It certainly reinforces the Trutex message of ‘made to last schoolwear’.”

Matthew Easter, group CEO of Trutex, said: “We’ve been developing and supplying school uniforms since 1865 and have always focused on making garments that last. Achieving gold is a testament to these values – that children should have comfortable and quality uniforms for their busy school days.”

Parent tester Amy, who tried Trutex uniform with her five-year-old daughter Rinoa, said: “I think this uniform would stand the test of time compared to some cheaper options. The cardigan felt thick and like it would last longer than competitor styles. The polos feel more heavy duty than many equivalents.”

Another tester, Zara, agreed, saying: “It appeared more durable than other brands. The high quality alludes to longevity.”

The research also involved clothing from retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi, John Lewis, Morrisons and Next.

