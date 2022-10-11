School uniform specialist Trutex has unveiled a new range called Pulse as part of its Akoa sportswear brand.

Available for 2023, Pulse will complement the existing Akoa schoolwear range which was introduced over 10 years ago, offering a slightly more contemporary alternative.

With a range of stylish designs across the range, Pulse features new technical fabrics including Jacquard mesh and French rib.

It will comprise crew-neck T-shirts, polos, trackpants, quarter zip tops, hoodies, shorts and “skorts”.

Colours will include black, navy, red, white, gold and sky blue, with a range of colour options available from stock.

Trutex’s marketing manager, Rowena Allen, explained that Pulse was being introduced at a “cost-effective” price point to complement the existing Akoa range for schools and sports clubs.

“With the addition of Pulse, we can offer more breadth and scope for customers. The market moves on and people want something more contemporary but at the same time customers still want what they have from us year after year.”

Pulse was unveiled by Trutex at The Schoolwear Show at Cranmore Park in the West Midlands this week.

www.akoa.co.uk

www.trutex.com