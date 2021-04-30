Schoolwear supplier Trutex has unveiled a new campaign alongside Outwood Grange Academies Trust promoting the donation of used school uniform to be recycled and resold.

Each of the 30 Outwood academies across the north of England will house a recycle bin, which will enable students and their families to donate items of school uniform that they no longer wear or need — the items will be collected by Trutex to be repaired if necessary, then washed and made ready to be purchase as pre-loved uniform items.

“We’re excited to launch this uniform recycling initiative with Outwood to help reduce the significant amount of clothing that ends up in landfill each year, alongside being able to help provide a cost-effective uniform for parents,” commented Matthew Easter, CEO at Trutex.

“Our ethos of ‘Made to Last’ uniform means many garments are often grown out before worn out, and by enabling the uniform to last further than the first purchaser we can significantly help reduce costs and create a more sustainably provision of school uniform.

“As a carbon neutral business reducing carbon and water in production is also a key part of our sustainability strategy.”

“At Outwood, we take our responsibilities seriously, and we are passionate about the environment and promoting the importance of sustainability across the Outwood Family,” added chief operating officer Katy Bradford.

“We believe this campaign and its focus on recycling can help not only deliver cost effective benefits for parents, but also help spread the important message of sustainability and aid in improving our environment by reducing the amount of clothes in landfill.”

www.trutex.com