Trutex Schoolwear has launched an online sizing application to help customers to get the right size uniform for their children.

My Size ID requires parents simply to enter their child’s height and weight and the software will calculate the appropriate size for them to order. Extensive user trials showed it to be over 99% accurate.

Trutex, which supplies over four million garments per year to its network of schools across the UK, has integrated the app into all of its digital platforms.

CEO Matthew Easter said: “For a while now we have recognised the need to help ensure parents get the right size first time when buying our garments, and our team have worked hard to ensure both ease of use and accuracy in developing My Size ID.

“We are delighted to be the first school uniform company to offer this technology to the state sector in the UK, which accounts for 91% of the market.”

The app was developed to tackle the problem that children’s sizes and shapes change so much as they grow. There is also no standard for sizing children’s clothes so the same physical size can be labelled differently depending on the brand.

All of this can mean customers are frustrated because of the need to interpret lengthy size guides or having to return and exchange for different sizes – with the risk they will not have the right uniform in time.

trutex.com/my-size-id