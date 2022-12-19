Whether for smart or casual, collared shirts, blouses and polo shirts offer a versatile canvas for your customers’ logos and branding. We round up the latest styles from the industry’s leading brands
The Tattershall Check Shirt from Regatta Professional is made from a hardwearing polycotton fabric for durability and comfort. The men’s work shirt has a soft, brushed inner surface for extra warmth, plus a checked design for a country casual style.
The Jack Denim Shirt from So Denim by AWDis is available in a black, dark blue and light blue finish. The classic-fit shirt comes with a modern narrow collar, and has a no-pocket design to maximise its embellishment area. The Lucy Denim Shirt is also available in a women’s fit.
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre plastic bottles. The breathable polo comes with Hi Tech Stretch properties and printed safety bands, and is available in fluorescent yellow/black and fluorescent orange/black, which are certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1:2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange colourway only).
Russell Europe’s Tailored Herringbone Blouse for women and Tailored Herringbone Shirt for men are available with both long and short sleeves. Both styles are made from a 84% cotton/16% polyester fabric blend in a herringbone weave, and feature stylish narrow cuffs with a single-button closure. The Herringbone Contrast Shirt is also available.
The Stretch Tipped Polo from Just Polos by AWDis is available in eight colourways, and features colour-contrast tipping on the collar and cuffs. It features twin-needle stitch detailing on the sleeves and bottom hem, as well as a self-fabric collar and two-button placket (plus one spare).
Available for both men and women, Kustom Kit’s Stretch Oxford Shirt comes in a sleek, tailored fit. It’s made from a 143gsm, polycotton/Lycra fabric blend, which is suitable for embroidery as well as transfer and screen print. It features a stand-up button-down collar and a two-button cuff with a buttoned cuff placket.
New from Snickers Workwear, the AllroundWork Insulated Shirt offers a rugged, classic look in two checked colourways: black/bone white and true blue/navy. The 280gsm shirt is made from a durable cotton/nylon fabric blend, and comes with polyester pile lining in the body area and insulated sleeves for warmth.
For more collared shirts, blouses & polo shirt options from leading brands, check out our November 2022 issue here