Schoolwear and workwear supplier Tru Uniforms has won a regional accolade in Corporate Livewire’s Prestige Awards.

Located in Wythenshawe in south Manchester, the family-run business has been named school supply store of the year for Manchester and north-west England 2021/2022.

The shop, which also sells online, was formerly SMFA until it was acquired in 2020 and became part of Tru Schoolwear Group. Since then, it has expanded more into workwear, drawing on the embroidery, screen printing and vinyl printing resources of its Abbey Street Shopping Centre site in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Its services for schools and families include same-day deliveries and a click-and-collect service. It offers web shops for individual schools as well as Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Scouts and Cub Scouts. Alongside trousers, skirts and other uniforms, it has seen a huge uptake in its leavers’ hoodies.

Tru Uniforms director Ankur Vij said: “It has been important for me that we give high levels of service so I am happy to get this recognition. I want to make sure parents get what they want and need. I am always listening to feedback.”

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and independent businesses in different sectors, based on nominations from customers and other companies.

Judging is based on areas such as service excellence, quality of products or service, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working and consistency in performance. An awards ceremony will take place later this year.

Dating back to 1991, Tru Schoolwear Group is based in Blackburn where its shop and main studio are headed by Ankur’s father, Rohni Vij, his uncle, Bhushan Vij, and his brother, Rohit Vij.

The two sites supply around 200 schools across Manchester and the north-west. The Wythenshawe retailer, mainly serving south Manchester, has expanded into workwear including hi-vis.

Ankur, who has worked in the business for nearly 20 years, added: “The past two years have been a challenge for everyone because of Covid but we are doing really well.”

www.tru-uniforms.co.uk