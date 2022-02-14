The team at laser machine developer and manufacturer Trotec are taking their laser engravers and cutters on tour with a series of roadshows in 2022.

Throughout March, April and May, garment decorators can see the benefits that a Trotec laser can bring to their business, with personalised, one-on-one demonstrations by laser experts.

Visitors can find out how Trotec can help them bolster productivity, improve the quality of their products or find out about a replacement for their current laser.

The roadshows offer them a chance to experience a range of Trotec laser engravers and cutters such as the entry-level R400 cutter and the advanced Speedy Series including the dual-source 300 Flexx and the Speedy 400 Run on Ruby.

Attendees can get accurate processing results for their own products and materials as well as advice on how they can improve their production process.

The Trotec UK and Ireland roadshows begin on 2 March in Waterford in southern Ireland and in Cornwall, with further dates coming up in Norwich, Frodsham in Cheshire, Blackburn in Lancashire and Swansea in south Wales. More dates are planned for later in the year.

Bryan Jater, sales director for Trotec UK and Ireland, said: “With restrictions easing and businesses looking to bounce back from the past two years, there has never been a better time to invest in new technologies to drive business.

“Our roadshows bring our market-leading technologies to a wider audience and allow them to see what makes Trotec a reliable business partner for companies far and wide.”

Booking is now open for the events. For more information and to book an appointment for any of the shows, contact Trotec laser today on +44 (0)191 580 1182 or email [email protected].

www.troteclaser.co.uk