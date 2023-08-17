Laser machine manufacturer Trotec is debuting its Q400 mid-range laser cutter at The Print Show 2023.

The “budget-friendly” machine offers 100W laser power, and so is perfect for cutting acrylics and woods up to 15mm thick.

“The added Vision Print and Cut camera will be particularly interesting to businesses in the print industry who are looking to combine print with laser processing, making it even more appealing to print businesses who are looking to invest in their first laser cutter,” notes Trotec.

Also on display at the show, which is being held in Birmingham from 19-21 September at the NEC, will be the “market-leading” Speedy 400 flatbed laser.

www.troteclaser.com

www.theprintshow.co.uk