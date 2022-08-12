Laser equipment manufacturer Trotec Laser is returning with its nationwide roadshows this autumn, showcasing its latest technology.

It will be at the Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen on 6 and 7 September and at the Holiday Inn Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire on 7 and 8 September.

The teams will next be at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on 18 and 19 October and then at the County Hotel in Chelmsford in Essex on 1 and 2 November.

The events will feature a range of different laser machines, from entry-level cutters to dual-source CO2 and fibre machines for laser-engraving mixed materials as well as the flagship Speedy 400 laser engraver for larger material sizes.

Trotec laser experts tailor the 90-minute appointment to the visitor who can bring their own materials and files to allow for real-time examples to be worked on.

The roadshows return after starting in March this year, visiting Waterford in southern Ireland, Cornwall, Norwich, Frodsham in Cheshire, Blackburn in Lancashire and Swansea in south Wales.

To reserve a place, call 0191 580 1182, email [email protected] or visit troteclaser.com/en-gb/about-us/events.

