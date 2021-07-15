Leading laser machine manufacturer Trotec is to make working with lasers simpler and faster with new “digital to the core” software.

Released today (15 July), Ruby software promises to create a “seamless workflow” from the initial idea to the finished product, offering “unprecedented and valuable” features for decorators, print shops, manufacturers and engravers.

The new platform enables the laser user to create graphic, photo and text elements and make adjustments quickly with an integrated workflow which incorporates all of the graphics tools needed.

Ruby allows the direct import of files such as pdf, svg, png and ai, and the complicated process of printing out the laser job from a separate graphics programme is no longer necessary.

Dr Andreas Penz, managing director of Trotec Laser, said: “These functionalities cut time from idea to finished product in half.”

The platform will make online order processing easier and provide users with a connected, web-based and “digital to the core” set-up for the first time.

Penz added: “Laser machines will be fully digitalised in the future. The Trotec team has been working intensively on a new generation of software for years. The scalable software architecture has been developed from scratch. Now customer requests can be addressed much faster.”

troteclaser.com