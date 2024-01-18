Its Speedy Flexx models are also available, and come equipped with dual CO2 and fibre laser sources to offer diverse processing capabilities.

“This allows business diversification and additional products, namely those made of metal, to be laser etched without the extra cost of an additional machine.”

In addition, the Q400 mid-range laser cutter offers 100W laser power and is perfect for cutting acrylics and woods up to 15mm thick, adds Trotec.

“The added Vision Print and Cut camera, available for Speedy and Q series systems, will be particularly interesting to businesses in the print industry who are looking to combine print with laser processing, making it even more appealing to print businesses who are looking to invest in their first laser cutter.”

www.troteclaser.com