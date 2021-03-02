Trotec has launched the latest addition to its R-series of CO2 glass tube laser cutters.

The new R400 offers a 1030 x 630mm working area as well as CO2 laser power from 60W-100W, and is designed to offer “an affordable option for small businesses looking for a productive and reliable laser cutter,“ explained Trotec.

Bryan Jater, sales director for Trotec UK and Ireland commented: “The R-series is designed and engineered with the dependability and ease-of-use, but the DC laser source enables us to sell it at a lower price point — it’s accessible for businesses who have a limited budget to start with, but don’t want to compromise on quality and reliability.”

