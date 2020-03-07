Some trends from the spring/ summer catwalks are already starting to filter through to the high street while others, like bigÂ floral prints, are more likely to hit theÂ rails in another month or two. One trend weâ€™ve already spotted is tangerine â€“ itâ€™sÂ a hot colour for 2020, along with bright blue. Primark, always quick to spot a style on the up, has a neon orange hoodie in-store that promises to be the centre of attention. Its imprint pair is the Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) in safety orange. This classic-fit style is made from 50% cotton/50% polyester and has a double-lined hood with a colour-matched drawcord.