The SS20 fashion trends are making themselves known on the high street this month. Weâ€™ve selected five of the best new retail styles and their wholesale partners
Some trends from the spring/ summer catwalks are already starting to filter through to the high street while others, like bigÂ floral prints, are more likely to hit theÂ rails in another month or two. One trend weâ€™ve already spotted is tangerine â€“ itâ€™sÂ a hot colour for 2020, along with bright blue. Primark, always quick to spot a style on the up, has a neon orange hoodie in-store that promises to be the centre of attention. Its imprint pair is the Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt (18500) in safety orange. This classic-fit style is made from 50% cotton/50% polyester and has a double-lined hood with a colour-matched drawcord.
Another new release is the white sketch face sweatshirt from Topman, which has an over-sized fit. Those inspired by this striking sweat can start with the new-for-2020 Unisex Drop Shoulder Fleece (BE045) from Bella+Canvas, a crew-neck sweatshirt with super-soft fleece for warmth and breathability. It has a unisex retail fit and a fashionable drop-shoulder seam.
Another trend that continues to grow is the preppy look â€“ think over-sized Oxford shirts, rugby shirts and blazers. In retail, F&F has a blue-striped Oxford Shirt that is easily matched by the Cotton-Rich Oxford Stripes Shirt (PR238) in a blue and white colourway from Premier Clothing. Made from cotton-rich Oxford weave, it has narrow vertical stripes with a classic button-down collar.
Continuing the preppy theme, the Braithwaite Rugby Shirt from FatFace in a duck egg colourway is 100% cotton and promises to be soft yet tough. Decorators can select the cotton Sewn Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt (FR008) from Front Row in duck egg and navy, which features a traditional woven collar and ribbed cuffs.
Athleisurewear continues to dominate the high street. The joggers and matching crop top set from Miss Selfridge is set to be quickly snapped up; for a matching style opt for the Womenâ€™s Fitted Joggers from TriDri (TR055) in nude, whichÂ were launched this year and promise a flattering yet comfortable fit. They canÂ be paired with the brandâ€™s Womenâ€™s Cropped Oversize Hoodie (TR085).