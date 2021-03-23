Melissa Meyers, production/sales manager at Vivid Stitches in Llandrindod Wells, created the large back embroidery, which measures around 25 x 25cm, and said she was very pleased with the result.

“It took over a day to digitise and was roughly 60,000-80,000 stitches, taking around an hour and a half to embroider,” she explained.

“Our customer was overwhelmed with excitement to receive the hoodies, and to show them to his employees at The Shack.”

Melissa used digitising software from Wilcom to create the design, which was embroidered onto the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis using Happy embroidery machines, supplied by Midwest Machinery.

www.vividstitches.co.uk