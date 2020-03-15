Time

There are only so many hours in the day. How you choose to spend them has a direct correlation to the success of your business. For starters, I want you to consider what an hour of your time is worth. £50? £100? £150? £200? More? Really consider this and name a number. Why is this important? Because most days you’ll spend time working on things that you aren’t skilled at doing, don’t like doing, or are low priority tasks that you shouldn’t be doing.

Try this: take a pad of paper and during your week jot down those tasks that youfind yourself handling in your business. What are they? How much time are you spending on them? Instead of working on higher priority and more important work, you find yourself deep in the trenches, wallowing in tasks that you can find someone else to do for far less. I know what you’re thinking. “Marshall, I’m saving money by doing those things. I don’t have to hire someone and this keeps my labour rate down.”

I totally understand why you think that way. However, when you are doing any of those lower priority tasks, you are not working on growing your business. You aren’t saving any money, you are simply hamstringing your growth potential. I can’t tell you how many shops I’ve been to where they were incredibly busy for months on end, and then the work simply dried up. It’s like the sales drove off a cliff. What happened? The owner was too caught up in the day-to-day and didn’t focus on what’s coming down the pike six to eight weeks from now. This is typically how the ‘feast or famine’ sales cycle works in this business.