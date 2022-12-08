Timco, a provider of tools and supplies for the construction industry and other trades, has launched its own workwear range.

The company’s own-branded garments include trousers, shorts, overalls, fleeces, rain jackets, waterproof trousers, soft shell jackets, padded bodywarmers and accessories such as beanie hats, belts and socks.

Although Timco does not have an in-house facility for embroidery or printing, the garments were designed to allow customers to personalise them with their own branding.

The launch follows Timco’s introduction of hi-vis clothing earlier this year and brings the company’s offering up to more than 8,000 products. Based in Nantwich in Cheshire, it celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Simon Midwood, managing director of Timco, said: “We’ve always pledged to provide every type of tool, building supply and equipment that construction and industrial workers might need throughout their working lives, and to guarantee outstanding quality too, and now we’re delighted to be extending this to the clothes they wear too.

“We’ve spent 36 months in R&D to ensure a robust and comprehensive product range at value-for-money prices, which we are confident will be a big hit with our customers.”

Coming in a variety of sizes, the new workwear range will be available to order from Timco from January, although a selection of waterproof workwear as well as bodywarmers, jackets and fleeces went on sale in December.

The premium rain jackets and trousers are made from heavy-duty, high-stretch nylon fabric, for enhanced movement and comfort, which is 100% waterproof yet breathable, easy to clean and stain resistant.

Other examples in the wider workwear range include the Craftsman Trousers which are made from heavy-duty breathable, four-way stretch fabric, with nine different pockets to store items such as tools and tape measures, plus an adjustable hammer strap. The Yardsman Trousers are made from lightweight, sturdy fabric to provide all-day comfort.

Photography of the workwear range, modelled by members of Timco staff, feature in brochures, merchandising units and on the Timco website. Timco products are sold online and through trade suppliers across the UK.

www.timco.co.uk