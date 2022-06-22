Trade shows for India’s garment and textile printing sector are surging back after the industry was hit by Covid-19, with Screen Print India in New Delhi set to be the next major event.

Messe Frankfurt India, part of German-based group Messe Frankfurt, is gathering more than 100 exhibitors for Screen Print India alongside Gartex Texprocess India, the Denim Show, and the Fabrics and Trims Show at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 4 to 6 August 2022.

It will follow the success of last month’s Screen Print India in Mumbai which featured over 600 companies and attracted over 50,000 visitors from 28 Indian states and union territories and 57 countries internationally.

Held in Mumbai in conjunction with Gartex Texprocess India, it was the 16th edition of Screen Print India. After New Delhi, the next Screen Print India will be held in Mumbai from 13 to 15 April 2023.

Announcing details of the New Delhi show, Messe Frankfurt India said: “With growth of apparel and product manufacturers in India, the requirement for textile and screen-printing machinery for printing and packaging purposes is rapidly increasing.”

The New Delhi edition will showcase products for screen printing, digital sublimation, heat transfer, textile printing and garment decoration, aiming to attract decorators and textile printers from across India.

Exhibitors confirmed so far include ink and consumables supplier JN Arora, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, sustainable ink specialist Green Printing Solutions and DCC Group which is partnered with screen-printing press specialist M&R.

After last month’s Screen Print India in Mumbai, Stephan Buurma, member of the board of management at Messe Frankfurt Group and managing director for Asia, said: “The industries are back in action, and there is a high level of commitment to strengthen domestic collaborations and bolster supply chains.

“While maintaining a perfect business atmosphere to meet India’s economic objectives, these trade fairs indeed play a crucial part.”

www.screenprintexpo.com