The design came from a photo that our customer had taken of his tractor, which was then digitised for us by AONE Graphics, explained Vicky Prescott, manager of Blue Frog Embroidery.
“It was a small run of four garments; the logo is approx. 142,000 stitches and it took just over two hours.”
Blue Frog Embroidery decorated the Pro Polo (RX101) and Pro Hoodie (RX350) from Pro RTX. The company used its ZSK Sprint embroidery machine with Polyneon threads from Madeira UK, plus backing and bobbins from TC Threads.
The tractor is very personal to the customer, and he loved the embroidery, added Vicky.
“It received a very positive response on social media: hundreds of likes and comments with people asking us if we can turn more tractors and other pictures, such as pets or animals, into embroidery!”