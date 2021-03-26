Tradespeople work in the toughest conditions and need workwear that’s up to the challenge. From durable polos and sweats to snag-proof trousers, hi-vis bomber jackets and thermal headwear, we round-up the latest styles to keep your customers comfortable and protected both on and off site
Built for all your workwear needs, the new Pro Tradesman Trouser from Pro RTX is made from a durable polycotton fabric for both flexibility and comfort. Available in black, the multifunctional trousers have a part-elasticated waistband, as well as multiple pockets, a hammer loop and kneepad pockets.
The new AllroundWork 4-Way Stretch Trousers from Snickers Workwear are designed to offer craftsmen and women maximum freedom of movement, improved ventilation and overall comfort when working on site. Made from a four-way stretch fabric, the multi-purpose trousers have a slim, tailored fit for a better all-round look and protection against snagging. Reinforced stretch Cordura in the trousers’ KneeGuard System also offers greater flexibility and durability, and the system is specially designed to take the new D30 Ergo Craftsman Kneepad.
Offering great protection for working outdoors, the Shield Softshell Pro from B&C Collection is breathable, windproof and waterproof. Made from a three-layer rip-stop fabric with four-way stretch, the jacket is ergonomically designed for comfort and ease of movement. It features a microfleece bonded lining, a stormflap, and a standing collar and chin protector, as well as a longer back and reinforced Oxford nylon patches on the shoulders, elbows and rear bottom.
From Work-Guard by Result, the windproof and breathable Action Trouser is available in both a men’s and women’s fit. The versatile work garment has a cargo, multi-use pocket system with reflective trim, including deep side and rear pockets. It also features bottom-loading kneepad pockets, as well as an expansion waistband to give an adjustable fit, draught protection and extra comfort.
Regatta Professional says the waterproof and breathable Tactical Hi-Vis Bomber will withstand the rigours of any outdoor work. The high visibility bomber jacket meets EN ISO 20471:2013 +A1:2016 Class2standards, and features the brand’s ID reflection technology to provide safety from all angles; its bright orange hi-vis colourway also conforms to industry safety standard RIS-3279/TOM.
Ideal for dealing with the everyday rigours of any job, Kustom Kit’s Workwear Polo is made from the brand’s easycare Superwash 60 fabric, which is designed to maintain its colour vibrancy and shape in 60°C washes time after time. The 180gsm, polycotton polo has a classic fit and is suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as screen and transfer print.
From Russell, the Heavy Duty Workwear T has been specifically designed for the workplace and to withstand even the toughest conditions. Made from 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric, the classic-fit T-shirt is robust yet soft on the skin, and features double-layered shoulder panels and reinforced twin-needle stitching at the armholes for durability.