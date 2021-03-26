The new AllroundWork 4-Way Stretch Trousers from Snickers Workwear are designed to offer craftsmen and women maximum freedom of movement, improved ventilation and overall comfort when working on site. Made from a four-way stretch fabric, the multi-purpose trousers have a slim, tailored fit for a better all-round look and protection against snagging. Reinforced stretch Cordura in the trousers’ KneeGuard System also offers greater flexibility and durability, and the system is specially designed to take the new D30 Ergo Craftsman Kneepad.