The T-shirt remains the ultimate wearable blank canvas. We review the top brandable styles that are guaranteed to provide the perfect foundation for your customers’ printed and embroidered designs

Gildan’s Softstyle Midweight Tee

This 180gsm T-shirt is made from a soft, 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a high-stitch density for excellent printability. Both a women‘s and youth companion style are also available

Front Row & Co’s Striped T

Tag-free, this new style comes in three retail-inspired colourways. It is made from a 100% cotton, heavyweight single jersey fabric in a relaxed, unisex fit

Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Safety T-Shirt

Made from breathable, Hi-Tech stretch fabric, this style contains the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. It features a stretch ribbed collar, contrast black panel and printed reflective safety bands

Kustom Kit’s Fashion Fit Tee

Suitable for a 60°C wash, this polycotton T-shirt is ready for decoration with embroidery and transfer print. It’s available in sizes XS-4XL in three colours, and sizes XS-3XL in seven extra colours

TriDri: Recycled Textured T-Shirt

This new style is made from a quick-drying, lightweight and stretchy recycled polyester fabric. Ideal for sportswear, the tee has been dyed with cationic dyes to maintain its brightness, as well as increase the fabric’s resistance to fading, bleeding and staining

Fruit of the Loom’s Kids Iconic 195 T

This new style is available in nine colours, including three new shades: cranberry, mountain blue and college green. Made from a 195gsm, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric, the unisex T-shirt comes in a classic cut with a round, rib knit neckline

Bella+Canvas’ EcoMax Tee

This new style is made from polyester from recycled plastic bottles, and the brand’s unused Airlume ringspun combed cotton scraps. It undergoes a unique dyeing process where colour is injected directly into the melted recycled plastic, which is then blended with previously dyed cotton scraps to create a coloured yarn without the use of water

Just Ts by AWDis’ The 100 T

This modern-fit tee is now available in 33 colours, including three new shades: purple, bottle green and desert sand. Made from 100% ringspun combed cotton, it features a classic taped neck, plus twin-needle stitch detailing on the sleeve and bottom hem

