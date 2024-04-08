The T-shirt remains the ultimate wearable blank canvas. We review the top brandable styles that are guaranteed to provide the perfect foundation for your customers’ printed and embroidered designs
Gildan’s Softstyle Midweight Tee
This 180gsm T-shirt is made from a soft, 100% ringspun cotton fabric with a high-stitch density for excellent printability. Both a women‘s and youth companion style are also available
Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Safety T-Shirt
Made from breathable, Hi-Tech stretch fabric, this style contains the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. It features a stretch ribbed collar, contrast black panel and printed reflective safety bands
TriDri: Recycled Textured T-Shirt
This new style is made from a quick-drying, lightweight and stretchy recycled polyester fabric. Ideal for sportswear, the tee has been dyed with cationic dyes to maintain its brightness, as well as increase the fabric’s resistance to fading, bleeding and staining
Bella+Canvas’ EcoMax Tee
This new style is made from polyester from recycled plastic bottles, and the brand’s unused Airlume ringspun combed cotton scraps. It undergoes a unique dyeing process where colour is injected directly into the melted recycled plastic, which is then blended with previously dyed cotton scraps to create a coloured yarn without the use of water