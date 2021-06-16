I’m too old and don’t have enough time for social media.” “Social media is a fad and will fizzle out anyway.” That’s what people said about YouTube and Bitcoin
Enough of the excuses. The value and potential of social media is too big to ignore now. You have so much knowledge, expertise and value that is untapped; if you follow my top tips for posting on social media platforms you’ll be able to share your experience – and the benefits of working with your company – with many new and potential customers.
Talk to the camera The number one fear is public speaking: it may feel scary at first, but so is anything worthwhile. You can hide, but that means you will struggle to grow.
Don’t show a price Show the problem and your solution. You probably didn’t buy your car purely on the price, but instead imagined yourself driving it and thought about how it would make you feel. The price tag is less important than you imagine and it can be off-putting looking at someone’s social media feed that has been built like the Argos catalogue. I would much prefer to watch videos and see demos and understand the value added to my life if I purchased the product.
Make inflammatory statements For example, “This is the best”, “Prove me wrong” or “I have a secret method”. If your comments section causes debate then that engagement will sky rocket your reach and the post will be shown to a new audience organically.
Give 90% and ask 10% I answer questions, I demonstrate techniques and give access to free templates and downloads. Then, when it comes to me asking for something I am rewarded. The followers feel like they are supporting us and paying us back.
I don’t have time I hear this a lot, yet the same people then spend thousands of pounds on trade stands and flyers. It took time to make that money. If you don’t fancy doing it yourself, hiring someone to purely create content and communicate with customers might be the answer (content increases SEO and builds credibility too).
Chessie Rosier-Parker is director and studio manager of Squeegee & Ink, a screen printing and embroidery studio that also provides pre-exposed screens and film to printers along with tutorial videos and resources.