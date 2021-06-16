Talk to the camera The number one fear is public speaking: it may feel scary at first, but so is anything worthwhile. You can hide, but that means you will struggle to grow.

Don’t show a price Show the problem and your solution. You probably didn’t buy your car purely on the price, but instead imagined yourself driving it and thought about how it would make you feel. The price tag is less important than you imagine and it can be off-putting looking at someone’s social media feed that has been built like the Argos catalogue. I would much prefer to watch videos and see demos and understand the value added to my life if I purchased the product.

Make inflammatory statements For example, “This is the best”, “Prove me wrong” or “I have a secret method”. If your comments section causes debate then that engagement will sky rocket your reach and the post will be shown to a new audience organically.

Give 90% and ask 10% I answer questions, I demonstrate techniques and give access to free templates and downloads. Then, when it comes to me asking for something I am rewarded. The followers feel like they are supporting us and paying us back.

I don’t have time I hear this a lot, yet the same people then spend thousands of pounds on trade stands and flyers. It took time to make that money. If you don’t fancy doing it yourself, hiring someone to purely create content and communicate with customers might be the answer (content increases SEO and builds credibility too).