Casual comfort and sporty styling combine in these must-have athleisure and performancewear options from the industry’s leading brands
From Gildan, the Softstyle Midweight Fleece Adult Crew Neck is made from an 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric. Available in 10 colours, the sweatshirt has a soft, brushed interior with a 100% ringspun cotton face, ideal for both DTG and DTF printing. The Softstyle Midweight Adult Hoodie is also available
From BagBase, the Athleisure Sports Backpack is made from a water-resistant, polyester fabric in an ergonomic design with a breathable, padded mesh back panel and adjustable straps. It has an easy access, asymmetric opening, plus a shoulder-strap-mounted wireless headphone holder and external bottle pocket
The Men’s Core Stretch Half-Zip Midlayer from Regatta Professional is made from a stretch fabric using recycled polyester. It features a half-zip design and comes in three colours: black, navy and seal grey
Available for men and women, the Microfleece Hoody from Spiro Activewear is a stretch, soft-touch insulated layer with a brushed microfleece inner. Breathable and quick-drying, the 180gsm style has a stand-up collar and chinguard with a double-layered hood, as well as a soft bound hem, hood and cuffs
Beechfield’s Technical Running Cap is available in six stylish colours. Lightweight, quick-drying and moisture-wicking, the unisex cap is made from 75D polyester with laser-cut ventilation for enhanced breathability. It has a soft internal sweatband and a stretch-webbing adjuster with a low-profile clip closure
For more athleisure & performancewear options from leading brands, check out our July 2023 issue here