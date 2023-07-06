Casual comfort and sporty styling combine in these must-have athleisure and performancewear options from the industry’s leading brands

From Gildan, the Softstyle Midweight Fleece Adult Crew Neck is made from an 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester fabric. Available in 10 colours, the sweatshirt has a soft, brushed interior with a 100% ringspun cotton face, ideal for both DTG and DTF printing. The Softstyle Midweight Adult Hoodie is also available

From Tombo, the coordinating Core Pocket Leggings, Medium Impact Core Bra and Core Pocket Shorts are made from a high-stretch, heavyweight interlock fabric. The bra has inner cups plus adjustable straps, while the leggings and shorts have a deep, high-waisted waistband and pocket in the side seam

From BagBase, the Athleisure Sports Backpack is made from a water-resistant, polyester fabric in an ergonomic design with a breathable, padded mesh back panel and adjustable straps. It has an easy access, asymmetric opening, plus a shoulder-strap-mounted wireless headphone holder and external bottle pocket

From Kustom Kit’s Gamegear range, the Cooltex Contrast Tee is suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer and sublimation print. Available in 12 colours, the 140gsm T-shirt is made from a moisture-wicking, 100% polyester mesh fabric with contrast shoulder and side detailing

The Men’s Core Stretch Half-Zip Midlayer from Regatta Professional is made from a stretch fabric using recycled polyester. It features a half-zip design and comes in three colours: black, navy and seal grey

The Contrast Cool T from Just Cool by AWDis is made from a lightweight, 100% polyester fabric. The relaxed-fit T-shirt has raglan sleeves and comes in 15 contrast colourways

Available for men and women, the Microfleece Hoody from Spiro Activewear is a stretch, soft-touch insulated layer with a brushed microfleece inner. Breathable and quick-drying, the 180gsm style has a stand-up collar and chinguard with a double-layered hood, as well as a soft bound hem, hood and cuffs

Beechfield’s Technical Running Cap is available in six stylish colours. Lightweight, quick-drying and moisture-wicking, the unisex cap is made from 75D polyester with laser-cut ventilation for enhanced breathability. It has a soft internal sweatband and a stretch-webbing adjuster with a low-profile clip closure

