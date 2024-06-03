The artwork was a supplied photograph, and we spent a long time digitising it, removing and altering a few bits to make the embroidery look right, explained Rob Smith, owner of Southwest Customised Clothing.

“It has 65,312 stitches and took around one hour 15 minutes — we’re really happy with how it digitised and embroidered!”

Southwest Customised Clothing decorated Pro RTX’s Pro Hoodie (RX350), using its Melco EMT16X embroidery machines and threads from Madeira UK.