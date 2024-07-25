From baby to teen, and every age in between, your smaller customers can represent big business when it comes to embellished apparel. Check out our round-up of the latest decorator-friendly kidswear styles
Vanilla’s Kid’s Core Tee
Ideal for decoration with print, this new style comes in black, white, midnight, silver mélange, bright royal and red. The 140gsm T-shirt is made from a 100% semi-combed, ringspun cotton fabric (90% cotton/10% viscose for silver mélange). It features a 1×1 rib crew neck, side seams, a self-fabric back neck and shoulder tape, tearaway label, and twin-needle stitched hem and cuffs
SF Clothing’s Kids’ Sustainable Fashion Cuffed Joggers/Curved Hem Hoody
Made from a 60% regenerated cotton/40% recycled polyester fabric blend, these mix-and-match styles come in five on-trend colours. The coordinating Kids’ Sustainable Fashion Curved Hem Sweat is also available; each style is also offered in adult sizes for growing teens
Pro RTX’s Kids Waistcoat
This lightweight high-visibility vest features reflective tape over the shoulders and around the body, as well as a tear-and-release fastening for easy removal. It’s available in six colours in sizes S, M and L
Neutral’s Babies Short Sleeve Bodystocking
Available in 10 colours, this style is made from 100% Fairtrade organic cotton in a soft, 220gsm knitted fabric. It features a metal push button on both the shoulder and leg openings, with a double-layered elastane rib on the neck and leg openings for a stretchy, comfortable fit
Fruit of the Loom Kids Iconic 195 T
This new T-shirt is available in nine colours, including three brand-new shades: cranberry, mountain blue and college green. The unisex style is made from a 195gsm, 100% combed ringspun cotton fabric with a rib knit, round neckline and a shoulder-to-shoulder neckband
Mantis Kids’ Kids Essential Hoodie
Offering relaxed styling, this unisex hoodie is made with soft, Gots-certified organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton. It includes a scannable QR code label to show full traceability of the garment’s supply chain, as well as the positive impact of choosing organic
For more babies, kids and teen apparel options from leading brands, check out our July 2024 issue here