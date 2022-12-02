“This was their first order with us, so it was in small quantities, but they were so happy with our work that they recently place another order with us!”

To decorate Toad Hall’s workwear, Tee Tree Group used a HappyJapan eight-head embroidery machine with TearAway Backing and embroidery threads from Madeira UK.

The company embroidered the Pro T-Shirt (RX151), Pro Polo (RX101) and Pro Sweatshirt (RX301) from Pro RTX, as well as the Thor III Fleece Jacket (RG122) from Regatta Professional and the Result Core Micro Fleece Gilet (RS116) from Result Clothing, all in royal blue.

