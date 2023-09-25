Whether they’re a stylish addition to an outfit or an extra layer of protection against the elements, accessories offer your customers ample branding opportunities, and are great for add-on sales too! We review must-have hats, gloves, socks and more from leading brands

Just Cool by AWDis’ Ultralight Cap

This lightweight, 100% polyester cap is made in a six-panel construction with a sturdy peak. It’s available in six colours, and comes with a hook-and-loop adjustment at the back for a close, comfortable fit

Towel City’s Beauty Headband

Ready to brand, this one-size headband is available in white with dyed-to-match binding. It comes with a hook-and-loop tab for fastening, and is cut on the bias for a comfortable stretch fit

Regatta Professional’s Premium Complete Tool Belt

Designed for the trades, this recycled polyester tool belt has an adjustable, padded belt with a metal buckle. Available in black, its features include a drill holster, hammer loop, multiple pockets and a durable rubber grab handle

Result Clothing’s Softshell Thermal Gloves

These three-layer comfort stretch gloves are breathable, as well as both windproof and showerproof. They come with an inner microfleece layer with a waterproof TPU membrane, and feature palm grips, elasticated wrists and an extended wrist cover

Snickers Workwear’s Socks

The brand’s new range of socks includes wool-blend, high work socks, as well as cotton ankle socks and lightweight mid socks, all made with 37.5 fabric technology, which is designed to provide cool comfort during intense work to keep feet cool, dry and ventilated

Sharon Lee’s Polylana Beanie

This beanie is made using Polylana fibres, which are 100% recyclable, and comes with a swing tag and QR code showing its eco-friendly credentials. It’s available in four colours – black, grey, navy and red – and a bobble version of the beanie is also now available

Beechfield’s Cosy Ribbed Cuff Gloves

Made from soft-touch yarn, these stylish gloves feature a soft, cosy lining that’s delicate against the skin. They come in a muted marled colour palette, with the coordinating Cosy Ribbed Beanie also available

Tombo’s Running Headband

Made from a breathable, 100% polyester French terry fabric, this sporty headband curves around the hairline and over the ears, and is finished with a self-fabric binding that is ideal for decoration

