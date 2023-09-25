Whether they’re a stylish addition to an outfit or an extra layer of protection against the elements, accessories offer your customers ample branding opportunities, and are great for add-on sales too! We review must-have hats, gloves, socks and more from leading brands
Just Cool by AWDis’ Ultralight Cap
This lightweight, 100% polyester cap is made in a six-panel construction with a sturdy peak. It’s available in six colours, and comes with a hook-and-loop adjustment at the back for a close, comfortable fit
Regatta Professional’s Premium Complete Tool Belt
Designed for the trades, this recycled polyester tool belt has an adjustable, padded belt with a metal buckle. Available in black, its features include a drill holster, hammer loop, multiple pockets and a durable rubber grab handle
Snickers Workwear’s Socks
The brand’s new range of socks includes wool-blend, high work socks, as well as cotton ankle socks and lightweight mid socks, all made with 37.5 fabric technology, which is designed to provide cool comfort during intense work to keep feet cool, dry and ventilated
Beechfield’s Cosy Ribbed Cuff Gloves
Made from soft-touch yarn, these stylish gloves feature a soft, cosy lining that’s delicate against the skin. They come in a muted marled colour palette, with the coordinating Cosy Ribbed Beanie also available