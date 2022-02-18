These stunning T-shirts were printed by Upload Printing in Romsey for the Bournemouth-based band To Obey A Tyrant

We decorated four T-shirts, plus caps, for the band to wear onstage at an upcoming show, explained Ellie Clarke, shop manager at Upload Printing.

Using designs provided by To Obey A Tyrant, the company printed Gildan’s Premium Cotton T-Shirt (4100) and embroidered Beechfield’s Canvas 5 Panel Cap (BB654). 

To decorate the garments, Uploading Printing used its M6 DTG digital printing machine and SWF embroidery machine, which were both supplied by YES Ltd.

www.uploadprinting.com

Upload Printing decorated Gildan’s Premium Cotton T-Shirt with the band’s design

