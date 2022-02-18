These stunning T-shirts were printed by Upload Printing in Romsey for the Bournemouth-based band To Obey A Tyrant.

We decorated four T-shirts, plus caps, for the band to wear onstage at an upcoming show, explained Ellie Clarke, shop manager at Upload Printing.

Using designs provided by To Obey A Tyrant, the company printed Gildan’s Premium Cotton T-Shirt (4100) and embroidered Beechfield’s Canvas 5 Panel Cap (BB654).

To decorate the garments, Uploading Printing used its M6 DTG digital printing machine and SWF embroidery machine, which were both supplied by YES Ltd.

