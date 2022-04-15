The T-shirt is still top of the garment decoration market, with more choice available than ever. From unisex styles to sustainable tees, we review the latest decorator-friendly options from leading brands

New from Fusible Systems, the Men’s/Ladies’ Workwear Longsleeve T offers UPF 50+ protection. Made from 50% organic cotton/50% polyester fabric, the tee is washable at 60°C and suitable for tumble drying.

The new Striped T from Front Row & Co comes in three retail-inspired colourways. The unisex tee is made from a heavyweight, 100% cotton single jersey fabric in a relaxed fit, and is tag-free.

The Core Tee from Vanilla features side seams for an enhanced fit, improved washability and easier decoration alignment. The 140gsm T-shirt is made from semi-combed, ringspun cotton fabric and comes with a tear-away label.

From Result Genuine Recycled, the new Recycled Safety T-Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. The soft-textured tee is breathable and offers hi-tech stretch.

Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Ringspun T is made from 100% ringspun combed cotton (190gsm), is available for both men and women, and features a classic cut.

New from Stedman, the Lux T-shirt in 180gsm, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric has a woven size label and a tear-away label in the side seam.

The 100 T from Just Ts by AWDis is made from 100% cotton fabric in a modern, regular fit. It has a classic taped neck and twin-needle stitch detailing on the sleeves and bottom hem.

The Cascades Organic Tee from Écologie by AWDis, in 150gsm, 100% organic cotton, now also comes in new shades sand dune and soft peach. Women’s and kids’ styles are also available.

For more T-shirt options from leading brands, check out our April 2022 issue here