The T-shirt is still top of the garment decoration market, with more choice available than ever. From unisex styles to sustainable tees, we review the latest decorator-friendly options from leading brands
New from Fusible Systems, the Men’s/Ladies’ Workwear Longsleeve T offers UPF 50+ protection. Made from 50% organic cotton/50% polyester fabric, the tee is washable at 60°C and suitable for tumble drying.
The Core Tee from Vanilla features side seams for an enhanced fit, improved washability and easier decoration alignment. The 140gsm T-shirt is made from semi-combed, ringspun cotton fabric and comes with a tear-away label.
Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Ringspun T is made from 100% ringspun combed cotton (190gsm), is available for both men and women, and features a classic cut.
The 100 T from Just Ts by AWDis is made from 100% cotton fabric in a modern, regular fit. It has a classic taped neck and twin-needle stitch detailing on the sleeves and bottom hem.