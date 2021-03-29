My accountant is on there, my dentist does videos; soon, your solicitor will be using it too. If you are a professional who has information to put across, you can use it as a tool to promote your services.

We have had a few viral videos topping well over a million views. In real-world terms that translates into a huge surge of website views as people try to find out about the business behind them.

Although TikTok tends to be consumed for fun, you can still gain loads of useful tips and tricks from it about your favourite subjects. The algorithm is so

strong you can simply add a few topics you enjoy and it builds an endless stream of videos around your preferences.

TikTok offers its users an enormous library of music, soundbites and transitions that sync up to videos. If you are finding it difficult to think of novel ways to present your latest offering, TikTok can give you the framework. For example, I might be inspired by the way another user used a song to present a new piece of kit and do my own version. This video is then displayed on Instagram and Facebook at the same time, once I have those synced up too.

You can now tag videos and pictures with products featured to give an informative but more subtle way to sell. For example, the inks I use and the screens I am printing with are tagged to lead people onto a website shop.

Our team finds making videos and material a five-minute daily job. It is even in our contracts to submit one photo and a short video every day! Think of the library of media you could build. These photos can then be used on your Google business listing, blog, catalogues or even – if you are really savvy – you can sell them on Shutterstock.