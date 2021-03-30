This striking tiger logo was embroidered onto fitnesswear by ARLO Original for Bon Accord Fitness, a new personal training company in Aberdeen
The owner of Bon Accord Fitness, Kirstin Middleton, designed the logo, which was then brought to life by local designer Laura Hurn and embroidered onto 25 garments by ARLO Original.
The response to the embroidery has been fantastic, and Kirstin said she was overjoyed with how good it was and that the detail on the tiger was magnificent, explained Steve Skinner, managing director of ARLO Original.
The company created the logo design using Madeira embroidery threads on a Barudan 1501CAII 15-needle embroidery machine.
It also printed the logo onto some of the garments with heat transfer vinyl, using printable PU textile transfer film and a Roland BN-20 printer/cutter.
ARLO Original decorated the Men’s Authentic Hooded Sweat (265M) and the Classic T (180M) from Russell Europe, as well as the Anthem Ladies Organic Hoodie (AM03), Sol’s Unisex Space Organic Raglan Sweatshirt (03567) and the Ladies’ Long Sleeved ¼ Zip Top (TL563) from Tombo.