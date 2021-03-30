The response to the embroidery has been fantastic, and Kirstin said she was overjoyed with how good it was and that the detail on the tiger was magnificent, explained Steve Skinner, managing director of ARLO Original.

The company created the logo design using Madeira embroidery threads on a Barudan 1501CAII 15-needle embroidery machine.

It also printed the logo onto some of the garments with heat transfer vinyl, using printable PU textile transfer film and a Roland BN-20 printer/cutter.