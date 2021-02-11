The Tie and Scarf Company has announced the launch of its new website.

While showcasing the company’s range of school ties and scarves, the website also enables customers to design their own tie, with almost 100 colours to choose from, plus a wide range of special designs.

Tie and Scarf Company also offers its Eco fabric school ties made using 100% recycled polyester.

“It takes two two-litre plastic bottles to produce one Eco Tie, and over one year this will equate to saving thousands of plastic bottles going to landfill sites,” explained the company.

The Tie and Scarf Company has launched a new 12-page brochure, which is available upon request.

www.tieandscarf.co.uk