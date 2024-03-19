Spiro Recycled by Result has launched three new tennis and court styles for women.

Hoping to score game, set and match, the sportswear company has created the Fitness Skort, Fitness Jacket and Fitness Dress from a 240gsm recycled polyester/elastane. The fabric feels “super-silky soft” to the touch, breathable and quick dry.

The Fitness Skort is a classic women’s high waisted, flared skirt with integral double pocket short that comes in white, dusky blue and navy. The Fitness Jacket is a fitted and high-stretch sports jacket with princess panelling to sculpt the figure and a mesh back panel for additional breathability.

The thumbcuff prevents sleeve roll and adds to palm protection, says the brand, while the zipped side pockets offer security for important items. This style is available in the three classic colours of white, navy and black.

Finally, the Fitness Dress is a high-collared, sleeveless high-stretch sports dress in white and navy that is ideal for tennis and all court sports. It has a full skirt, which promises “superb flare” and comes with side pockets.

All the styles are available in sizes 2XS-2XL.

